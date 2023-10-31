On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Liam Foudy going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 62 games last season, Foudy scored -- but just one goal each time.

Foudy produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 10.4% of them.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in NHL play in goals against.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

