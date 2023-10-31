Predators vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, host the Nashville Predators (4-4) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-135)
|Predators (+110)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won two of the five games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville has entered five games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Predators.
- Nashville's games this season have had over 6 goals three of eight times.
Predators vs Canucks Additional Info
Predators vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|31 (9th)
|Goals
|23 (21st)
|19 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|21 (10th)
|7 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (7th)
|8 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (22nd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 23 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Predators' 21 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +2 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
