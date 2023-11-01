A matchup at home versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs is next on the schedule for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs women (3-3), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Alabama A&M games

Alabama A&M's next matchup information

Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs

South Carolina State Bulldogs Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Alabama A&M Events Center

Top Alabama A&M players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaylah Turner 6 13.5 1.5 2.2 1.0 0.2 43.4% (33-76) 43.5% (10-23) Amiah Simmons 6 11.8 3.5 2.7 2.0 0.0 44.6% (29-65) 40.0% (6-15) Alisha Wilson 6 9.8 7.0 0.5 1.2 0.5 61.5% (24-39) - Darian Burgin 6 8.0 4.0 2.0 1.7 0.2 32.7% (18-55) 21.4% (3-14) Asianae Nicholson 6 5.0 6.7 0.2 0.3 0.0 50.0% (12-24) 100.0% (1-1)

