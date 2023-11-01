Currently 8-2, the Alabama Crimson Tide's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 SFA H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Samford H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 UL Monroe H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Mississippi Valley State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Ole Miss H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Missouri A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Georgia A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Arkansas H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 LSU H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Auburn A 3:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Kentucky H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Arkansas A 9:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Vanderbilt A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Tennessee H 7:00 PM

Alabama's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Foster Auditorium

Top Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sarah Ashlee Barker 10 15.7 5.5 2.7 1.9 0.3 57.9% (62-107) 34.4% (11-32)
Aaliyah Nye 10 12.4 2.3 1.7 2.3 0.4 40.0% (42-105) 41.4% (29-70)
Jessica Timmons 10 10.7 4.2 2.0 1.8 0.0 44.2% (38-86) 25.8% (8-31)
Loyal McQueen 10 9.3 2.5 2.8 1.0 0.0 41.3% (31-75) 19.0% (4-21)
Essence Cody 10 9.1 7.3 0.1 0.9 1.5 46.9% (30-64) 33.3% (2-6)

