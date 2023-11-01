Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Alabama State Hornets! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Alabama State Hornets jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Alabama State team leaders

Want to buy Antonio Madlock's jersey? Or another Alabama State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Antonio Madlock 7 16.0 5.6 2.7 2.0 0.3 CJ Hines 7 13.3 3.1 4.0 1.3 0.1 Eric Coleman Jr. 7 6.9 3.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 Sean Smith 7 6.9 2.9 1.7 0.7 0.1 Amarr Knox 7 6.1 2.7 1.1 1.1 0.0 Jasteven Walker 7 6.1 4.3 0.0 0.7 0.6 Micah Octave 7 4.7 4.1 0.9 1.0 0.7 Isaiah Range 3 11.0 2.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 D'ante Bass 2 16.0 8.0 1.5 2.0 2.0 Kendal Parker 6 4.3 1.5 0.8 0.5 0.0

Alabama State season stats

Alabama State is 3-4 this season.

The Hornets are 1-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Alabama State registered its best win of the season on November 25, when it beat the Merrimack Warriors, who rank No. 218 in the RPI rankings, 66-60 in overtime.

This year, the Hornets haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alabama State's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Hornets? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Alabama State games

Check out the Hornets in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Mississippi University for Women H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 LSU A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 USC H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Auburn A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 South Florida A 7:00 PM

Check out the Hornets this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.