Next up for the Alabama State Hornets (4-4) is a matchup away versus the LSU Tigers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Upcoming Alabama State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 LSU A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 USC H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Auburn A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 South Florida A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Johnson (FL) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Mississippi Valley State A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 UAPB A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Jackson State H 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Alcorn State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Prairie View A&M A 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Texas Southern A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Bethune-Cookman H 3:30 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Florida A&M H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Grambling A 6:30 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Southern A 9:00 PM

Alabama State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: LSU Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top Alabama State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Antonio Madlock 8 15.9 5.0 2.6 2.0 0.4 42.1% (48-114) 17.6% (3-17)
CJ Hines 8 12.4 3.0 4.1 1.4 0.1 39.0% (30-77) 42.4% (14-33)
Sean Smith 8 6.8 2.9 1.8 0.9 0.1 35.7% (20-56) 16.7% (2-12)
Amarr Knox 8 6.6 2.9 1.0 1.0 0.0 27.6% (16-58) 31.8% (7-22)
Eric Coleman Jr. 8 6.4 3.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 36.8% (14-38) 36.4% (8-22)

