Buy Tickets for Alabama State Hornets Basketball Games
Next up for the Alabama State Hornets (4-4) is a matchup away versus the LSU Tigers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.
If you're looking to go to see the Alabama State Hornets in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Alabama State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Alabama State's next matchup information
- Opponent: LSU Tigers
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Broadcast: SEC Network+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Alabama State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Alabama State players
Shop for Alabama State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Antonio Madlock
|8
|15.9
|5.0
|2.6
|2.0
|0.4
|42.1% (48-114)
|17.6% (3-17)
|CJ Hines
|8
|12.4
|3.0
|4.1
|1.4
|0.1
|39.0% (30-77)
|42.4% (14-33)
|Sean Smith
|8
|6.8
|2.9
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|35.7% (20-56)
|16.7% (2-12)
|Amarr Knox
|8
|6.6
|2.9
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|27.6% (16-58)
|31.8% (7-22)
|Eric Coleman Jr.
|8
|6.4
|3.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|36.8% (14-38)
|36.4% (8-22)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.