The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Avalanche are coming off a 4-0 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres, while the Blues fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 in their last game.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.

Avalanche vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final result of Avalanche 4, Blues 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)

Avalanche (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime games as part of a 6-2 overall record.

In the one game this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals five times, and are 5-0-0 in those games.

In the three games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In the six games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-1-0 (10 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 3-3-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.

In two games this season when the Blues finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-0-1).

St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.

In the lone game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 2-3-1 to record five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 1.86 31st 6th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.71 9th 3rd 35 Shots 24.7 31st 5th 28.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 26th 15th 18.75% Power Play % 4.76% 32nd 3rd 93.75% Penalty Kill % 80% 14th

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

