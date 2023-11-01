Are your weekends structured around watching Carl Granderson and the New Orleans Saints? Then make sure that on gameday you're dressed properly for the occasion, with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Check out more details on the newest gear below, plus take a peek at Granderson's updated numbers and trends.

Carl Granderson 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 44 10.0 5.5 0 0

Granderson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Titans 1.5 1.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1.0 3.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Texans 1.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Bears 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

Carl Granderson's Next Game

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

