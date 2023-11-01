Do you live and breathe all things Jacksonville Jaguars? Then take off that ketchup-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for Christian Kirk and the Jaguars. For additional info, including updated stats for Kirk, continue reading.

Christian Kirk 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
71 49 624 201 3 12.7

Kirk Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0
Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0
Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1
Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0
Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0
Week 6 Colts 6 3 49 1
Week 7 @Saints 6 6 90 1
Week 8 @Steelers 5 4 46 0
Week 10 49ers 11 6 104 0

Christian Kirk's Next Game

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: Titans -6.5
  • Over/Under: 40 points

