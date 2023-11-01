Where to Get Christian Kirk Jaguars Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Do you live and breathe all things Jacksonville Jaguars? Then take off that ketchup-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for Christian Kirk and the Jaguars. For additional info, including updated stats for Kirk, continue reading.
Head to Fanatics to buy Christian Kirk and Jaguars jerseys and other gear!
Christian Kirk 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|71
|49
|624
|201
|3
|12.7
Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Kirk Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|14
|11
|110
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|6
|4
|54
|1
|Week 4
|Falcons
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|6
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|6
|3
|49
|1
|Week 7
|@Saints
|6
|6
|90
|1
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|11
|6
|104
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Christian Kirk's Next Game
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Titans -6.5
- Over/Under: 40 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.