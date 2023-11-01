The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) will next be in action at home against the UIC Flames, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Jacksonville State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 UIC H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Wisconsin A 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Tarleton State A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Little Rock A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Fort Valley State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Trevecca Nazarene H 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Florida International H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Liberty A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Western Kentucky A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Louisiana Tech H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Middle Tennessee A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Liberty H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UTEP A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Sam Houston H 7:00 PM

Jacksonville State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UIC Flames
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Jacksonville State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
KyKy Tandy 9 18.3 2.2 1.6 0.9 0.0 43.7% (62-142) 34.7% (26-75)
Quincy Clark 9 11.1 2.6 3.7 1.4 0.2 50.6% (42-83) 50.0% (6-12)
Juwan Perdue 9 7.9 5.9 1.1 1.6 0.4 39.2% (20-51) 33.3% (7-21)
Marcellus Brigham Jr. 9 6.6 5.4 1.2 0.9 0.2 28.6% (16-56) 17.4% (4-23)
Mason Nicholson 9 5.0 3.2 0.0 0.1 0.9 63.3% (19-30) -

