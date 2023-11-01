Buy Tickets for Jacksonville State Gamecocks Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at the Charleston (SC) Cougars is on deck for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks women (3-5), on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Jacksonville State games
Jacksonville State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: TD Arena
Top Jacksonville State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kristol Ayson
|8
|9.6
|3.5
|2.5
|1.4
|0.3
|44.8% (30-67)
|34.4% (11-32)
|Bre'anna Rhodes
|8
|8.1
|4.3
|0.4
|0.6
|0.3
|45.0% (27-60)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Keiara Griffin
|8
|7.3
|4.8
|1.9
|1.4
|0.3
|38.2% (21-55)
|36.4% (12-33)
|Samiya Steele
|8
|6.4
|1.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.1
|39.2% (20-51)
|40.7% (11-27)
|Brooklyn McDaniel
|8
|6.0
|3.3
|1.0
|0.9
|0.4
|31.6% (18-57)
|10.5% (2-19)
