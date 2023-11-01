Today's NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Arizona Coyotes taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's NHL action.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 TNT,Max,MSG-B (Watch this game on Fubo)
Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames 8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 ESPN+,BSSWX (Watch this game on Fubo)
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche 9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 TNT,Max,ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)

