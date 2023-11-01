Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the North Alabama game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Lions with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

North Alabama team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG KJ Johnson 6 17.0 2.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 Jacari Lane 6 11.0 2.3 3.2 1.2 0.2 Damien Forrest 6 9.3 7.8 0.8 0.7 0.3 Tim Smith Jr. 6 9.2 5.3 0.8 1.2 0.3 Josiah Fulcher 6 7.3 4.3 0.5 1.0 0.0 Marco Foster 6 5.5 1.2 0.3 0.8 0.2 Will Soucie 6 4.3 2.2 1.7 0.7 0.0 Canin Jefferson 6 3.7 1.5 1.7 0.7 0.2 Detalian Brown 4 4.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 Eoin Nelson 6 2.3 2.3 0.3 0.2 0.3

North Alabama season stats

North Alabama has three wins so far this season (3-3).

The Lions are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

As far as its signature win this season, North Alabama beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at home on November 18. The final score was 61-59.

The Lions are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

There are 24 games left on North Alabama's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming North Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Tennessee Tech H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Kansas State A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Point U. H 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Morehead State H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Charleston Southern A 7:00 PM

