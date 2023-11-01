A matchup at home versus the Point U. Skyhawks is coming up for the North Alabama Lions (5-4), on Thursday, December 7 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming North Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Point U. H 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Morehead State H 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Charleston Southern A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Tennessee Tech A 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Indiana A 8:30 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Texas Tech A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Central Arkansas H 8:15 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Bellarmine H 8:45 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Eastern Kentucky H 8:15 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Austin Peay A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Lipscomb A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Kennesaw State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Queens H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Stetson H 8:45 PM
Sat, Feb 3 FGCU H 8:15 PM

North Alabama's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Point U. Skyhawks
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Flowers Hall
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top North Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jacari Lane 9 12.1 2.0 4.8 1.3 0.2 42.0% (34-81) 38.5% (5-13)
KJ Johnson 7 14.6 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 47.6% (30-63) 38.9% (7-18)
Damien Forrest 9 9.4 8.4 1.0 0.6 0.8 54.4% (31-57) -
Tim Smith Jr. 9 8.9 5.8 0.7 0.9 0.6 50.0% (28-56) 40.7% (11-27)
Detalian Brown 7 9.6 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.1 53.3% (24-45) 50.0% (16-32)

