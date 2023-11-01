Coming up for the North Alabama Lions women (3-5) is a matchup away versus the Chattanooga Mocs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the North Alabama Lions in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming North Alabama games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

North Alabama's next matchup information

Opponent: Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga Mocs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: McKenzie Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for North Alabama's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top North Alabama players

Shop for North Alabama gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Alexis Callins 8 16.4 2.0 1.1 1.4 0.0 44.9% (48-107) 31.7% (20-63) Alyssa Clutter 8 10.4 5.3 2.4 1.6 0.5 56.9% (29-51) 0.0% (0-5) Rhema Pegues 8 9.0 3.6 1.0 0.5 0.5 37.9% (22-58) 32.5% (13-40) Veronaye Charlton 8 7.4 2.3 3.4 1.3 0.0 39.6% (19-48) 33.3% (1-3) Katie Criswell 8 4.5 1.4 1.0 0.8 0.4 40.6% (13-32) 60.0% (9-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.