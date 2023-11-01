Where to Get Rashid Shaheed Saints Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're a big fan of Rashid Shaheed and the New Orleans Saints, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For more info, keep reading.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Rashid Shaheed and Saints jerseys and other gear!
Rashid Shaheed 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|50
|31
|525
|134
|3
|16.9
Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Shaheed Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|6
|5
|89
|1
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|4
|4
|63
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|7
|3
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|6
|2
|85
|1
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|8
|4
|28
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|3
|153
|1
|Week 9
|Bears
|3
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|5
|24
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rashid Shaheed's Next Game
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.