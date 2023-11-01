On deck for the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11.

Upcoming Samford games

Samford's next matchup information

Opponent: Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Pete Hanna Center

Pete Hanna Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Samford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Achor Achor 9 15.7 7.0 1.1 0.8 1.6 57.8% (52-90) 25.0% (3-12) A.J. Staton-McCray 9 12.0 4.2 0.9 1.8 0.4 46.3% (37-80) 41.7% (10-24) Jaden Campbell 9 10.1 2.8 1.1 0.8 0.4 48.3% (29-60) 46.4% (13-28) Rylan Jones 9 8.2 2.9 4.0 0.9 0.2 45.6% (26-57) 41.0% (16-39) Jermaine Marshall 5 12.0 3.8 1.8 2.4 0.6 51.4% (19-37) 43.8% (7-16)

