South Alabama's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Jaguars are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Spring Hill Badgers.
Upcoming South Alabama games
South Alabama's next matchup information
- Opponent: Spring Hill Badgers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Mitchell Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top South Alabama players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Isiah Gaiter
|10
|15.2
|4.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|50.5% (55-109)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Tyrell Jones
|10
|9.9
|3.8
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|40.0% (24-60)
|23.1% (6-26)
|Marcus Millender
|10
|9.9
|2.6
|3.9
|1.2
|0.2
|42.2% (38-90)
|50.0% (9-18)
|Maxwell Land
|9
|10.1
|3.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.4
|39.7% (31-78)
|24.3% (9-37)
|Julian Margrave
|7
|9.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|44.1% (26-59)
|37.5% (15-40)
