The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 110 - Pelicans 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3.5)

Pelicans (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-1.7)

Thunder (-1.7) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.5

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 114.4 points per game on offense, the Pelicans were 15th in the NBA last season. At the other end of the court, they ceded 112.5 points per contest, which ranked eighth in the league.

New Orleans ranked fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.8 rebounds per game. It ranked 12th in the league by grabbing 43.7 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans put up 25.9 assists per game, which ranked them 11th in the NBA.

New Orleans averaged 14.0 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in league). It forced 14.3 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

Last season the Pelicans made 11.0 threes per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and shot 36.4% (15th-ranked) from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.