Where to Get Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Are you a huge fan of Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars? Prove it. Represent your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more below!
Head to Fanatics to get all your Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars jerseys and other gear!
Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|202
|300
|67.3%
|2,120
|9
|6
|7.1
|44
|223
|0
Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Lawrence Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Trevor Lawrence's Next Game
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Titans -6.5
- Over/Under: 40 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.