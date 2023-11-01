Buy Tickets for Troy Trojans Basketball Games
Troy's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Trojans are currently 4-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 12:30 PM ET, away versus the Dayton Flyers.
Upcoming Troy games
Troy's next matchup information
- Opponent: Dayton Flyers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Location: UD Arena
- Broadcast: USA
Top Troy players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Christyon Eugene
|8
|15.6
|5.1
|4.0
|1.1
|0.0
|51.2% (42-82)
|42.4% (14-33)
|Tayton Conerway
|8
|11.3
|3.0
|2.9
|1.6
|0.0
|44.3% (27-61)
|42.9% (9-21)
|Aamer Muhammad
|8
|10.6
|3.4
|2.8
|0.6
|0.3
|35.2% (25-71)
|33.3% (10-30)
|Thomas Dowd
|8
|8.9
|6.1
|0.5
|0.4
|0.3
|40.7% (24-59)
|38.2% (13-34)
|Myles Rigsby
|8
|7.8
|3.4
|1.3
|1.6
|0.6
|36.2% (17-47)
|23.1% (3-13)
