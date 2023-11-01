Troy's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Trojans are currently 0-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home versus the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Upcoming Troy games

Troy's next matchup information

Opponent: UT Martin Skyhawks

UT Martin Skyhawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena

Top Troy players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Nia Daniel 6 12.3 2.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 34.7% (26-75) 28.6% (8-28) Ja'Mia Hollings 6 12.0 6.7 0.7 1.0 1.0 42.5% (31-73) 27.3% (6-22) Tai'Sheka Porchia 6 11.7 7.2 0.7 0.7 0.3 40.9% (27-66) 0.0% (0-1) Shaulana Wagner 6 8.2 5.7 4.5 1.5 0.0 33.3% (17-51) 50.0% (3-6) Makayia Hallmon 3 14.0 2.0 2.0 0.7 0.0 31.8% (14-44) 33.3% (4-12)

