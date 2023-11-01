Troy's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Trojans are currently 0-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home versus the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Upcoming Troy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UT Martin H 4:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Iowa State A 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 SFA N 4:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 New Mexico State N 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Georgia State H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Georgia Southern A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Coastal Carolina A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Louisiana H 6:15 PM
Sat, Jan 13 JMU H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Texas State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Louisiana A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Southern Miss H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Arkansas State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UL Monroe A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southern Miss A 3:00 PM

Troy's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UT Martin Skyhawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Trojan Arena

Top Troy players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nia Daniel 6 12.3 2.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 34.7% (26-75) 28.6% (8-28)
Ja'Mia Hollings 6 12.0 6.7 0.7 1.0 1.0 42.5% (31-73) 27.3% (6-22)
Tai'Sheka Porchia 6 11.7 7.2 0.7 0.7 0.3 40.9% (27-66) 0.0% (0-1)
Shaulana Wagner 6 8.2 5.7 4.5 1.5 0.0 33.3% (17-51) 50.0% (3-6)
Makayia Hallmon 3 14.0 2.0 2.0 0.7 0.0 31.8% (14-44) 33.3% (4-12)

