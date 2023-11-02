The LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 10 that should be of interest to fans in Alabama.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

South Alabama Jaguars at Troy Trojans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-15.5)

Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

Louis Crews Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at UAB Blazers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-1)

Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Auburn (-12.5)

Grambling Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Ladd-Peebles Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Braly Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-3)

