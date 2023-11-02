High school football is on the schedule this week in Clarke County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Clarke County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jackson High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke County High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy