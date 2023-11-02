We have an exciting high school game in Valley Head, AL on Thursday, November 2 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Valley Head High School hosting Collinsville High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collinsville vs. Valley Head Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainview High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossville High School at Geraldine High School