High school football action in Dale County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Dale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Newton, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School