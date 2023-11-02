Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Dale County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Dale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Newton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
