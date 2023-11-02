Support your favorite local high school football team in DeKalb County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainview High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossville High School at Geraldine High School