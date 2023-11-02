Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Fyffe High School vs. Sylvania High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fyffe High School plays at Sylvania High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.
Fyffe vs. Sylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Centre, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
