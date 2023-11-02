Fyffe High School plays at Sylvania High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fyffe vs. Sylvania Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Plainview High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossville High School at Geraldine High School