Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Nyquist has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 15:34 on the ice per game.

Nyquist has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

Nyquist has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of nine games this year, Nyquist has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Nyquist goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 9 Games 1 4 Points 1 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

