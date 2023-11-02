Hazel Green High School is on the road versus Huntsville High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT.

Hazel Green vs. Huntsville Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Huntsville , AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Plainview High School at New Hope High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: New Hope, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: New Market, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School

  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Harvest, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Boaz, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Fairview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Westminster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

