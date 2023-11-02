Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Market, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Harvest, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
