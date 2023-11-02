Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Mobile County, Alabama this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jackson High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chickasaw High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Citronelle High School