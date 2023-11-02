Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Shelby County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
McAdory High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: calera, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
