The Troy Trojans (6-2) and the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.

Troy has the 31st-ranked offense this season (441.6 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best with just 301.0 yards allowed per game. With 33.5 points per game on offense, South Alabama ranks 31st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 40th, giving up 21.1 points per contest.

South Alabama vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

South Alabama vs. Troy Key Statistics

South Alabama Troy 454.3 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.6 (35th) 316.9 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.0 (13th) 168.8 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.9 (56th) 285.5 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (32nd) 14 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (87th) 12 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (18th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has recored 2,156 passing yards, or 269.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.7% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

La'Damian Webb is his team's leading rusher with 119 carries for 674 yards, or 84.3 per game. He's found paydirt 13 times on the ground, as well.

Kentrel Bullock has run for 375 yards across 74 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's 957 receiving yards (119.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions on 77 targets with six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has recorded 541 receiving yards (67.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Lincoln Sefcik's 17 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 165 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 2,157 yards (269.6 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 994 rushing yards on 172 carries with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 140 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Damien Taylor has collected 247 yards on 45 attempts, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 615 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 catches (out of 67 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 18 passes while averaging 51.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire has a total of 381 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 throws and scoring one touchdown.

