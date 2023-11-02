Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Walker County, Alabama this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hayden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
- Location: ODENVILLE, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Meek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Arley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.