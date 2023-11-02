Weaver High School plays at Pleasant Valley High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Weaver vs. Pleasant Valley Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

