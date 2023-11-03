Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Auburn High School vs. Smiths Station High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Smiths Station High School will host Auburn High School in 7A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.
Auburn vs. Smiths Station Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
Other Lee County Games This Week
Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 5A
- Conference: 5A
