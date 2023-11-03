Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Autauga County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Central-Phenix City High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville Christian Academy at Monroe County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Monroeville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
