Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Baldwin County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School