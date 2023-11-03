Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Bayside Academy vs. Alabama Christian Academy Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alabama Christian Academy will host Bayside Academy on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.
Bayside Academy vs. Alabama Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Baldwin County Games This Week
Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
