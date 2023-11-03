On Friday, November 3, Horseshoe Bend High School will host Beulah High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Beulah vs. Horseshoe Bend Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: New Site, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Newton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

