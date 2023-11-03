On Friday, November 3, Horseshoe Bend High School will host Beulah High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beulah vs. Horseshoe Bend Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: New Site, AL

New Site, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School