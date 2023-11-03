On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Briarwood Christian School plays on the road versus Fairhope High School.

Briarwood Chr. vs. Fairhope Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Baldwin County High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

TBD at Leeds High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

