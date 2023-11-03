There is an exciting high school clash in Gadsden, AL on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Gaston High School hosting Brindlee Mountain High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brindlee Mnt. vs. Gaston Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Sardis High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Boaz, AL

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Asbury High School