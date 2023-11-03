Carroll High School plays away from home versus Saint James School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Carroll vs. Saint James Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Rehobeth, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Newton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Notasulga, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

