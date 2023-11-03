Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Chilton County, Alabama, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Jemison High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Orrville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
