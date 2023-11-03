There is high school football competition in Cleburne County, Alabama this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cleburne County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph County High School at Ranburne High School