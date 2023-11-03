There is a clash between 1A teams in Pell City, AL on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Victory Christian School hosting Coosa Christian School.

Coosa vs. Victory Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Munford High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3

6:45 PM CT on November 3 Location: ODENVILLE, AL

ODENVILLE, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pell City High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Sardis High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School