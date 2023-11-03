Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Crossville High School vs. Geraldine High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 3, Geraldine High School will host Crossville High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crossville vs. Geraldine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cherokee County, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Centre, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.