In 3A action on Friday, November 3, Wicksburg High School will host Dadeville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Dadeville vs. Wicksburg Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Newton, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Rehobeth, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Saint James School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Notasulga, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Beulah High School at Horseshoe Bend High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: New Site, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

