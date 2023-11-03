Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Danville High School vs. Brewer High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 3, Brewer High School will host Danville High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Danville vs. Brewer Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Somerville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston County High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.